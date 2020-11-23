Iris Mittenaere shares her secrets for a party makeup look!

Iris Mittenaere reveals her secrets for a successful holiday makeup! The holidays are fast approaching. So, hoping to be able to celebrate them with our loved ones, the celebrities unveil their tips for a successful make-up!

Thus, the pretty Iris Mittenaere shared in Story on Instagram her secret to dress her eyes. The young woman uses a palette from the Nocibé brand.

We also notice that she uses nude tones to make up her eyes. “The best tip to make a make-up more wow and stand out the eyes” writes the pretty brunette on her Story.

Iris Mittenaere will then share her secret to make her eyes sparkle! And we must admit that the result is quite impressive! So to reproduce her make-up, here’s what to do.

IRIS MITTENAERE: HIS MAKE-UP SECRET

Thus, on the Story that the young woman shared with her thousands of subscribers, we discover the beauty trick of the young woman. Iris Mittenaere makes up the inside of her eyes with a blue-green line.

“Eye tip: a blue-green line in the lining of the eye. »Specifies the young woman. So, by adding a touch of color, Iris Mittenaere offers a perfect makeup for the holidays!

In fact, the pretty brunette opted for a pink eye shadow with glitter. She’ll also add a dash of eyeliner for a doe look.

We must admit that her makeup will be perfect for special occasions! The young woman then works on her complexion to look good.

She will finally choose a pink lipstick to finish her make-up. And here it is, ready for the holiday season! We therefore validate the beauty of the pretty brunette and we are also sure that many young women will be inspired by it for their parties!



