In Story of her Instagram account, the beautiful Iris Mittenaere shared a photo where she displayed herself thoroughly in the sport from the early morning!

Very active on social networks, Iris Mittenaere very often shares her daily life with her fans. And they noticed a very important thing about the pretty blonde: she never misses a workout.

For years now, Iris Mittenaere has decided to take up sport. She called on a coach to motivate herself. And the least we can say is that she never misses a single session. She doesn’t really let go.

Even during confinement, Iris Mittenaere was doing sports sessions at home. She could also count on her darling Diego El Glaoui to motivate her. The latter is also a great sportsman.

Almost every day, the former Miss France reveals her little sports session of the day to her fans. Whether tired or overworked, she always finds a place for her daily sport. She seems really addicted.

During the first confinement, she had also organized special sports live. She was following a session with a coach and her fans. They noticed that she was really into it and that she was very focused.

This Wednesday, February 17, Iris Mittenaere shared a new photo in Story from her Instagram account. She showed up at her gym, doing cardio to wake up slowly.

Iris Mittenaere reveals her very sporty morning routine!

IRIS MITTENAERE FULLY IN SPORT TO ELIMINATE ITS COPIOUS MEALS

Iris Mittenaere showed off cycling with a coffee in hand. In the caption of her Instagram photo, she also wrote: “Alarm clock: capucino bike”. As always, it was her coach Yanis who accompanied him.

Part of Iris Mittenaere’s exercise is to burn the fat she accumulates from her meals. Indeed, she often explains to her fans that she doesn’t really pay attention to her diet.

The young woman is happy and dares Mcdo for example. She had also confided on social networks that she needed to eat a lot at lunchtime to be in a good mood but also in shape.

To compensate with food, the former Miss Universe therefore goes all out in sports. In an interview with 50’Inside, Diego El Glaoui had also confided in the subject of his darling’s physique.

Iris Mittenaere’s sweetheart said: “I’m going to break an old belief that Iris was born with a sublime body and that she keeps it thanks to nature. It plays but behind there is a lot of sport ”.

The influencer also concluded: “We love to eat, we are very good people. We have to! “. Iris Mittenaere is therefore happy with the food but she compensates with big sports sessions!