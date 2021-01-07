Iris Mittenaere reveals her dream body in a bikini!

Warning the eyes ! On Instagram, Iris Mittenaere caused a sensation by sharing an incredible photo of her in a bikini.

Bomb alert ! Iris Mittenaere was once again unanimous on the Internet. The cause ? The star immortalized herself in an alluring bikini that fits her perfectly.

To this day, Iris Mittenaere is one of the stars to follow on Instagram! On this social network, the beauty queen can boast of having an incredible community with her 2.5 million subscribers.

Last I heard, all is well for her. For several days, the young woman also enjoyed a dream stay in Marrakech!

Alongside her darling Diego El Glaoui, Iris Mittenaere has put down her suitcases in a sublime home in the city. Visibly nostalgic, this Wednesday, January 6, the pretty brunette decided to share an incredible snapshot of her vacation.

And you will see, the star is sublime. The proof in pictures!

IRIS MITTENAERE IS LOOKING BETTER THAN EVER IN A BIKINI!

As you can see, Iris Mittenaere struck a pose in an alluring white bikini! Facing the camera lens, the young woman (glasses on her nose) also combs her hair with a glass of iced tea in her hand.

In any case, his shot had the merit of making its small effect on the Web. In just a few hours, his post has garnered more than 138,000 likes and multiple compliments.

“And I wish I was there. But I’m in the radio studios basically the only thing in common? The tea ”, captioned the young woman under her photo.

Back in Paris, Iris Mittenaere seems to keep only beautiful memories of her vacation with her darling. “What a body. Always so beautiful Iris ”, we can read under her pretty post.

But also “Wooow. The Queen. Magnificent “. We love !