Iris Mittenaere relaxes in a bikini and ignites the canvas!

On social networks, Iris Mittenaere very often reveals moments of her life. At the moment, she is enjoying a short stay in Chantilly with her darling Diego El Glaoui. In fact, she relaxed in a bikini at the spa.

For several weeks now, Iris Mittenaere has been back in France. After a long stay in Greece where she was amazed, the young woman came back for work. Barely returned, she has already had several shoots.

Iris Mittenaere recently told her fans that she had the chance to do a photoshoot at her home in Lille for the Cluse brand. A real pride that did not fail to make her happy.

But that’s not all. She’s also done other photoshoots that she can’t wait to share with her fans on social media. After these many projects, the young woman still decided to take a break.

IRIS MITTENAERE GETS A BIKINI FEELING WITH HER DREAM BODY ON INSTAGRAM

For some time now, Iris Mittenaere has been enjoying a short vacation in Chantilly. And the least we can say is that she takes the opportunity to relax with her darling Diego El Glaoui.

The two lovebirds have decided to spend a day at the hotel spa. This Saturday, August 22, the ex Miss France posted a new photo in the Story of her Instagram account.

The former Miss Universe struck a pose in front of a small mosaic Jacuzzi. She struck the pose wearing a very original bikini. Indeed, her full swimsuit has lemon patterns.

As very often, the young woman also highlighted her dream body. And the least we can say is that her long, slender legs have made more than one dream!



