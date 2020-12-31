Iris Mittenaere radiant with her sunglasses in Morocco!

In Story of her Instagram account, Iris Mittenaere shared a selfie where she displayed herself radiant by the pool in Morocco!

For several days now, Iris Mittenaere has been enjoying her stay in Morocco quietly. Indeed, she spent the end of the year celebrations with the family of her darling Diego El Glaoui. She seems to be living her best life.

Iris Mittenaere had a very amazing Christmas this year. She said that for the very first time, she didn’t have a tree and she was in the sun. This is the second time that she celebrates Christmas away from her family.

Iris Mittenaere had confided: “For me too it is a bit special Christmas. Diego has always celebrated Christmas in Morocco. He is Franco Moroccan. So we had planned Christmas for a year here, with his family ”.

The young woman also revealed: “This is the first time I have had Christmas without a tree and with sunshine. I’m not complaining. But it’s also the 2nd time I’ve had Christmas without my family ”.

IRIS MITTENAERE MORE HAPPY THAN EVER ON HER TRIP TO MOROCCO

And it looks like Iris Mittenaere is celebrating the New Year in Morocco as well. Indeed, this Wednesday, December 30, she shared a new photo on her Instagram account. She showed off a selfie where she appeared beaming.

The ex Miss France struck a pose with big sunglasses. She showed off with a pretty colorful top and a swimsuit. By the pool, she appeared really radiant.

The beauty also highlighted her pretty smile. One thing is certain, she seems very happy in Morocco. Her fans are still wondering when she will return to France in a few days.

It will take patience to find out. One thing is certain, we can not wait to discover the plans of the former Miss Universe for 2021. To be continued!



