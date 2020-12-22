Iris Mittenaere poses in mini-shorts with the adorable kids!

Iris Mittenaere has melted the web! Currently on vacation in Marrakech, the star is immortalized with adorable kids.

Iris Mittenaere is making the most of her stay in Marrakech. A few hours ago, the star also posed with some super cute kids. You will see, his shot is great.

This Saturday, December 19, Iris Mittenaere took part in the Miss France election which took place this year at Puy du Fou. In front of millions of viewers, the pretty brunette shined brilliantly as a member of the jury.

On the Web, Internet users have also been numerous to emphasize its beauty! It is true that that evening, the young woman displayed herself radiant alongside the other beauty queens.

After the coronation of Amandine Petit (Editor’s note: Miss Normandy), Iris Mittenaere took the opportunity to fly to Marrakech with her darling Diego El Glaoui. On the Web, the lovebirds have obviously shared some images of their dream vacation.

In any case, their happiness is a pleasure to see. Far from the grayness of Paris, the couple recharges their batteries in the sun!

IRIS MITTENAERE: THE CHEVREAUX STOLE IT!

This time, Iris Mittenaere didn’t put her bags in a hotel! But well and truly in a sublime villa.

And the place has certainly been the dream of the many followers of Miss Universe 2016. Indeed, the pretty residence has countless tastefully decorated rooms.

There is of course a sublime swimming pool and a huge garden in which adorable kids live. Installed in a small enclosure, they obviously cracked the beauty queen with their little faces.

Via her Instagram account, Iris Mittenaere was quick to pose with one of them. As you can see, the star is in heaven.

“When I wake up in my slipper and discover this wonderful spectacle”, we can read under his post. “The 3rd photo is really my head when I saw them. What do we call this little baby? “.



