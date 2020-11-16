Iris Mittenaere: Old Kev Adams shares his mourning!

On his Instagram account, Kev Adams shared terrible news. Iris Mittenaere’s ex explained that her grandfather had died.

This Sunday, November 15, Kev Adams announced terrible news to his fans. On her Instagram account, ex Iris Mittenaere said her grandfather has passed away. Several relatives have also given him their support on the social network.

Kev Adams shared a photo where he posed with his grandpa. With his best smile, he seemed really happy by her side. But that’s not all. He also shared a video of his grandfather.

On this sequence, her grandpa had also made the whole family laugh. He had also provoked a big laugh in Kev Adams. The latter remembers with nostalgia, the moments spent with his grandpa.

In the caption of his Instagram photo, Kev Adams also confided to his fans: “My Grandfather Daddy Roger joined the angels this week. He was for me an example of kindness, of class. Generosity, humor and love “.

KEV ADAMS RECEIVES MANY MESSAGES OF SUPPORT FROM HIS RELATIVES AND FANS

Kev Adams also added: “Anyone who has ever crossed paths with him knows how special he was. A Rare Man. I love you Daddy. See you soon. Peace to your soul “. He also received support from his fans.

In the comments, Camille Lellouche also wrote to the actor, “I love you my brother. I’m here. Strength “. Franck Gastambide and Arthur added: “Courage”.

A fan also wrote an adorable message to the ex of Iris Mittenaere. He confided: “We have seen during all these years how much he has been a force. And an example for you. See how you talked about it. All my condolences. He watches over you from above ”.

Others also added to the comedian, “May he be at peace. He watches over each of you, we think of you very much. “,” Courage. My condolences. »But also« He will continue to watch over you from above. May he rest in peace “.



