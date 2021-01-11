Iris Mittenaere: Ninja Warrior Candidate Posting Love!

Too cute. Yesterday evening, in the Ninja Warrior show that she co-hosts on TF1, Iris Mittenaere received a declaration of love live!

Iris Mittenaere is extremely successful wherever she goes. Whether on social networks or in Ninja Warrior, Diego El Glaoui’s sweetheart is always a hit.

And so last night, the pretty brunette received a declaration of love from a candidate. And so she wasn’t expecting it at all. Iris Mittenaere, who officiates in the morning on the radio in Chérie FM, is also present on television. And it’s on TF1 that we find her every Saturday night.

For several weeks, viewers have found her in Ninja Warrior. The game show was filmed several months ago in Cannes. In the middle of the Covid-19 crisis.

At the presentation, we find Christophe Beaugrand. But also Denis Brogniart. And to co-host the show, TF1 called on Iris Mittenaere. For the second year in a row.

This Saturday evening, the pretty brunette was therefore present on television. While cheering on a competitor, the young woman received a nice live statement!

IRIS MITTENAERE RECEIVES A NICE DECLARATION OF LOVE IN NINJA WARRIOR

Last night, during a difficult test, a candidate from Ninja Warrior did so hard … Very hard. As he rubbed his shoulders with the ascent of the Heroes’ Tower, the latter made a beautiful statement to Iris. At the risk of falling. And to be eliminated from the game.

Indeed, he thus succeeded in waving a banner on which one could read: “I love Iris”. A tender message for the TV host. And the latter was therefore very touched.

Shocked, Iris Mittenaere was quick to react hotly. “This is the first time that I have been given such a beautiful statement. Wow I don’t know what to say ”. And to add. “So I feel like I’m going to be asked in marriage. », She declared.

Christophe Beaugrand and Denis Brogniart also reacted when they saw the huge banner. “Oh lala, this is beautiful. Look. He unfurled a banner. It’s beautiful, “said Christophe Beaugrand.

The latter cannot believe his eyes. And neither were the people present at Cannes that evening. And what about the Internet users, who have widely commented on this great action on the part of Acrobate 94. He is well known on Instagram.

The darling of Diego El Glaoui did not hesitate to share the scene captured by TF1 last night on social networks. Iris is lucky, her other half is not jealous, phew …