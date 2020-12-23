Iris Mittenaere loves Karine Le Marchand’s new book!

Iris Mittenaere is a fan of Karine Le Marchand’s new project! Indeed, the star fell in love with her friend’s book. We show you!

Iris Mittenaere is one of the most followed French stars on the web. Indeed, the former Miss has more than 2 million subscribers on Instagram. Unbelievable !

The top met with immense success in 2020. Between her many projects, her collaborations and her travels, the bomb has not stopped making the buzz!

Despite her resounding success, Iris Mittenaere never forgets those close to her. Indeed, she never hesitates to use her fame to support the projects of her friends.

Yesterday, the Miss shared her latest crush via her story! And surprise! This is the book by her friend Karine Le Marchand!

The presenter decided to release a 15-step guide to learning to love yourself. A nice project that immediately fell in love with Iris Mittenaere!

IRIS MITTENAERE FAN OF THE NEW GUIDE OF KARINE LE MARCHAND!

Diego’s sweetheart didn’t hesitate for a second to tell her fans about this project! She then filmed her book and declared: “I am discovering Karine Le Marchand’s lovely book! Positive, practical, 15 steps to learn to love yourself. I will test this! “.

