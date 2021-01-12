Iris Mittenaere looks for her workout with Diego!

Via her Instagram story, the beautiful Iris Mittenaere unveiled her ultra comfortable and sexy outfit to go exercise with her darling!

Iris Mittenaere started her day by doing some sport! Indeed, Diego El Glaoui’s sweetheart posted several photos of her in a pretty green outfit!

“Hello, a workout to start the day? »Posted Iris Mittenaere via her Instagram story this Tuesday, January 12, 2020! A post that came with a video of the beautiful brunette showing off her sports outfit: a crop top and soft khaki leggings!

Later that day, Iris posted pictures of herself in the middle of a muscle building session! Posts on which we could recognize the darling of the beauty queen: Diego EL Glaoui!

“Maintain and comfort at the top for my session”, wrote the beautiful Iris Mittenaere, referring to her set signed Oceansapart! “Under the watchful eye of Diego El Glaoui”, also completed the young woman of 28 years.

IRIS MITTENAERE WISHES HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ITS DARLING

The day before, January 11, 2020, Iris Mittenaere posted a nice snapshot of her and her sweetheart via her Instagram feed! A post that the beautiful brunette captioned as follows: “Your day. All my life ! “, In reference to the young man’s birthday.

A post that his subscribers loved! Indeed, the shot in question has already accumulated more than 126,000 likes on the social network … A real record for the former Miss Universe!

The comments are just as numerous! And for good reason, the subscribers of the beautiful Iris Mittenaere wished to wish a happy birthday to the chosen one of her heart! “Happy birthday to Diego! “” Sublime couple, happy birthday to him! ”

Can we read on the social network of the beautiful Iris! Super nice messages that will please the couple!