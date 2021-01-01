Iris Mittenaere is so stylish in a sequined dress!

Iris Mittenaere celebrated the New Year in a small group. And for the occasion she posted a photo of her with a beautiful dress.

For New Years Eve, Iris Mittenaere wore a very pretty sequined dress. All silver, the dress sparkles with a thousand lights. With a beautiful bustier close to the body and a petticoat, there is nothing to say. The young woman is simply sublime.

So the former Miss spins around to show off her dress from every angle. And she is really perfect. We couldn’t find a better way to showcase it. The young woman takes the opportunity to pass a little message to her fans.

So she writes a little note below her Instagram photo. “Thank you, next, 2020. If there is one positive thing that 2020 has brought you, what is it? I would say my mother’s wedding, and to see her new happiness “. A nice positive message that gives pleasure.

Because if 2020 has been complicated, Iris Mittenaere is right, we must think about the positive. Even if it’s hard to find. We must always keep the best and leave the worst aside. This is how we start a good year!

IRIS MITTENAERE RADIANT FOR THE NEW YEAR

So like all French people, Iris Mittenaere celebrated the New Year in a small group this year. But still, the party looked very successful. With Diego, her darling, they invited some friends. At 4/5 they were having fun until the end of the night at home.

The young woman therefore shared moments of her New Year’s Eve. Lots of confetti and joy this evening. Iris Mittenaere was therefore setting an example by respecting government rules.

In any case, she was not wearing the beautiful dress from her Instagram post. Instead, she opted for super glittery leggings and a little blouse. More comfortable for a New Year’s Eve at home. In any case, big night or not, that didn’t stop the couple from having fun.



