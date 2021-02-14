Iris Mittenaere is so romantic in the streets of Paris!

Iris Mittenaere caused another sensation on Instagram! The star took the pose with an ultra classy look in the streets of Paris. We show you …

Iris Mittenaere has released the big game for Valentine’s Day! The star revealed herself with a very classy look in the streets of Paris! And her fans loved it! We show you …

It’s no secret that Iris Mittenaere is a true fashionista! The former Miss loves to take care of her look. And she does not hesitate to embrace all the trends of the moment!

The pretty brunette always shows off with ultra inspiring looks on Instagram. Internet users are therefore more and more numerous to follow her to steal her outfit ideas.

Diego’s sweetheart therefore gives her all to impress her subscribers. She imagines very trendy shootings to show her fashion favorites of the moment. We love !

Today, Iris Mittenaere unveiled a very special look on the occasion of Valentine’s Day! Indeed, the top has fallen for a classy and very romantic outfit.

But that’s not all ! The It girl also went to the famous Place Vendôme in Paris to take her photos. The perfect place to show off your glamorous outfit!

VERY ELEGANT IRIS MITTENAERE IN THE STREETS OF PARIS FOR VALENTINE’S DAY!

Iris Mittenaere shared the photos of her Valentine’s Day look on Instagram. The bomb then appears with a splendid black jacket that looks great on her!

Diego’s sweetheart then embellishes her style with a white shirt and a red houndstooth dress. We love !

The former Miss leaves no stone unturned and also touches on pretty jewelry to dress up her outfit. On the make up side, the star fell in love with a lipstick and a line of liner. The perfect combo to be a true Parisian!

As always, Iris Mittenaere therefore caused a sensation with her pictures. It must be said that the bomb is splendid and terribly feminine in this set!

The It girl seduced more than 80,000 fans in just a few hours. But that’s not all ! The young woman also received thousands of compliments from her admirers!

“Splendid”, “What a beauty! »,« You are perfect Iris, and this look suits you so well! »,» A real femme fatale! I validate “,” this is hot! The jacket looks great on you! »We can read among the reactions.

So it’s clear for Iris Mittenaere! Once again, the top made everyone agree with her classy and trendy outfit! And his shooting was all the rage on the Web!

The former Miss shows us yet again that she has a real talent for fashion! And the latter is still likely to influence many young women with her romantic look! Notice to amateurs!