Iris Mittenaere is making fun of her return in Ninja Warrior!

On her Instagram account, Iris Mittenaere shared a photo where she teased her comeback in Ninja Warrior. His fans are in heaven!

Since 2018, Iris Mittenaere has been present on TF1 to host the Ninja Warrior show. And the least we can say is that she makes a very good team with Denis Brogniart and Christophe Beaugrand.

All three have their place in Ninja Warrior. Iris Mittenaere is in charge of collecting the reactions of the candidates’ relatives. While Denis Brogniart and Christophe Beaugrand are present at the top of the wall, next to the buzzer.

For years, Iris Mittenaere seems to be a real fan of Ninja Warrior. As a reminder, she had even participated as a candidate in 2016. But now, she is on the side of the animators to the delight of her fans.

This Friday, January 1, the former Miss France announced very good news to her fans. Indeed, she teased her big comeback on TV for the brand new season of Ninja Warrior. She seems in heaven.

IRIS MITTENAERE VERY HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE THE RETURN OF NINJA WARRIOR

Iris Mittenaere shared a new photo in Story from her Instagram account. She unveiled the poster for Ninja Warrior: The Heroes’ Journey. The pretty blonde will be back on Saturday January 2 from 9:05 p.m. on TF1.

In the caption of her Instagram photo, the former Miss Universe told her fans: “It starts tomorrow !! “. On the poster, she appeared wearing a white top and a brown leather jacket.

Beside him, Denis Brogniart struck a pose with a nice smile wearing a shirt and a brown jacket. For his part, Christophe Beaugrand has opted for a blue suit jacket and a fairly simple navy blue t-shirt.

The former Miss Universe, Denis Brogniart and Christophe Beaugrand will also form a team to present Ninja Warrior. One thing is certain, fans are really looking forward to discovering the new warriors for this year 2021. To be continued!



