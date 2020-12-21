Iris Mittenaere is in heaven in her princess gown!

In the story of her Instagram account, Iris Mittenaere, Miss France 2016, appeared in a sublime princess dress.

Proud of Nicolas Fafiotte’s creation, Iris Mittenaere has agreed to strike a pose in a princess dress. His subscribers can only fall under his spell!

Nothing suits him. Indeed, Iris Mittenaere can boast of wearing any garment. Either way, the pretty brunette will always look so good.

However, we can tell that some pieces suit him better than others. Like princess dresses, which fit her like a glove.

In fact, Diego El Glaoui’s companion has just appeared with one of them. This Sunday, December 20, the young woman unveiled a real nugget.

So Iris Mittenaere opted for a midnight blue princess dress, which pulls on shades of gray. Of course, this one shines brightly.

At the back, her dress hangs out under heavy layers of fabric. But up front, her coin stops in the middle of her thighs. An asymmetrical shape that gives it a really sexy side!

In any case, this magnificent outfit gives the impression that the former Miss France 2016 comes straight out of a fairy tale.

“Magical night… Thanks @nicolasfafiotte for this incredible dress ✨ What do you think? … ”, She asked her subscribers, in the caption of her publication.

IRIS MITTENAERE IS NOSTALGIC

So, this publication has something to intrigue its subscribers. Would Iris Mittenaere be nostalgic for her reign as Miss France?

When the young woman wore the crown and sash, she felt like a princess. And a few days ago, she chaired the jury of Miss France.

So maybe Iris Mittenaere wanted to be one again for a few moments. What we can all understand.

Moreover, the pretty brunette seems very proud of Amandine Petit, the lucky one who will wear the crown this year.



