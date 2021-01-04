Iris Mittenaere is having a relaxing afternoon at the Spa!

In the story of her Instagram account, Iris Mittenaere was displayed all afternoon on Sunday January 3 at the Spa.

Delighted with her afternoon at the Spa, Iris Mittenaere displayed herself in a towel in a massage room. Miss France 2016 wanted to relax in a superb Moroccan hotel.

In these difficult times, nothing is more important than taking care of yourself. The beautiful Iris Mittenaere knows it, and does not deprive herself of it.

Indeed, the one who was crowned Miss France 2016 and Miss Universe 2016 can’t help but. The pretty brunette loves to take time for herself and relax.

Thus, the companion of Diego El Glaoui allowed herself a very good Sunday, this January 3rd. In short, the young woman spent her entire afternoon at the Royal Mansour Marrakech.

Delighted with her program, Iris Mittenaere then shared it with her subscribers. First, she then posted a photo, simply dressed in a white towel and her best smile.

So you would think the influencer was in a massage room and waiting for her turn. After all, she appears really happy!

Then the one who recently appeared on the Ninja Warrior show photographed the hotel lobby. It’s very simple: he is really hot.

In any case, Kenza Sadoun El Glaoui’s sister-in-law had a great afternoon. So when she’s relaxed like that, she can’t help but show it to her fans.

IRIS MITTENAERE ENJOYS FULL

Some people bundle up in big warm coats this time of year. Iris Mittenaere, she simply puts on her swimsuit and pretty dresses.

Indeed, the former beauty queen is making the most of her stay in Marrakech! Thus, the companion of Diego El Glaoui cumulates the super hot shots in the feed of her Instagram account.



