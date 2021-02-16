Iris Mittenaere is happy to celebrate Valentine’s Day!

To the delight of her millions of fans, Iris Mittenaere spent her Valentine’s Day live on Instagram and Chérie FM!

As you probably know, Iris Mittenaere therefore spent her Valentine’s Day live on Instagram and Chérie FM alongside Diego El Glaoui. She then thanks her millions of fans for this crazy evening!

Very active on social networks, Iris Mittenaere feeds her various accounts with exclusive content every day. With it, Internet users hardly have time to be bored.

Between the photos of her shootings, the fashion and beauty advice, the little moments with her darling and the original announcements, there is plenty to do.

As a result, the beauty queen has no less than 2.6 million subscribers on Instagram, her favorite platform. Yes, you did hear!

Sunday February 14, Iris Mittenaere then made a very big announcement on the latter. She spends her Valentine’s Day live on the radio!

“We’re gaining strength for tonight! Too haste and at the same time we have a little pressure… she declares in the story. Double live radio and Insta with guests, listeners, surprises for two hours … I’ve never done something so crazy, it’s going to be so cool. ”

And she seems to have had a great time …

IRIS MITTENAERE THANKS ITS FANS FOR THIS CRAZY SAINT-VALENTIN!

So last night, Iris Mittenaere hosted a new live radio show from Chérie FM, but also from Instagram. The topic of the day: love!

Alongside many guests, including Diego El Glaoui, the man who shares her life, she listened to the listeners’ crazy stories.

The social media star really seems to have had a great evening. Happier than ever, she then wanted to thank her audience on Instagram.

“A real treat to have shared this Valentine’s Day with you,” she declares in her elevator. Once home, she then continues: “You were several hundred thousand to have followed us this evening. All this love… Thank you. And I really hope that your heart is warmed and that you find love. ”

Iris Mittenaere then concludes with a little touch of positivity, and poetry! Perfect in these special times. “But love, as Lola told us, isn’t just in a relationship. He is around us, in our family, in our friends. Love is everywhere.”

Also in her Instagram story, Miss France and Universe 2016 then sent a little message to her darling whom she loves so much: “So grateful … To have you in my life. ”

We then discover a sublime photo of the couple kissing in the streets of Paris. The photo is sublime! We let you take a look.