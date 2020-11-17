Iris Mittenaere is excited to reveal her project to her fans!

In Story of her Instagram account, Iris Mittenaere shared a video where she confided that she was eager to show them her project!

On social networks, Iris Mittenaere very often reveals her projects to her fans. And the least we can say is that she never misses an opportunity to create a buzz. Right now, everything seems to be working for him.

Years ago, Iris Mittenaere managed to make herself known by becoming Miss France. But she didn’t just stop at this status. Indeed, it does not stop evolving over the years.

From presenter on TF1 to radio host via muse for Morgan de toi, everything seems to be successful. And Iris Mittenaere continues to reserve future surprises for her fans. We can’t wait to learn more about this topic.

This Tuesday, November 17, the former Miss France posted a new black and white video in Story from her Instagram account. She unveiled a piece of fabric in her hand. But that’s not all. On the notebook in front of her, we can read “Collection Capsule Iris”.

IRIS MITTENAERE VERY HAPPY WITH HER NEW PROJECT WITH MORGAN DE TOI

In the caption of her Instagram video, Iris Mittenaere also wrote: “It’s gonna be summer fire. I’m too excited ”. All while identifying Morgan de Toi. It would seem that therefore the pretty blonde is preparing a collection in collaboration with Morgan de Toi.

It will take patience to find out more. One thing is certain, the model’s subscribers are really eager to know about this great project with the clothing brand.

However, we will have to wait until next year to find out. In the meantime, her fans continue to follow her stories closely to try and find out more.

And the least we can say is that the former Miss Universe also continues to work hard even during confinement!



