Iris Mittenaere is committed to helping young girls!

Ambassador of the “Vision du Monde” association, Iris Mittenaere is committed to helping many young girls around the world.

Thursday, February 18, Iris Mittenaere shared a new exclusive photo on Insta. She unveils the “The Universe needs Girls” t-shirt she designed to support young girls around the world!

Very active on Insta, Iris Mittenaere feeds her feed with new unpublished photos every day. With it, Internet users hardly have time to be bored.

They thus follow the activity of their idol with the greatest attentions, in search of novelties. And yet, there are many!

Earlier today, the social media star did it again with a brand new shot. She is seen sitting against a white background, wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt that reads “The Universe needs Girls”.

“This is the t-shit I came up with for the ‘Worldview’ association so I am the ambassador. And to which 100% of the profits will be donated, ”she explains in the caption of the post.

The former Miss France and Universe then thanked the clothing brand Morgan for you for having “followed in this project”. You will no doubt have understood her, so she wishes to help young girls around the world.

Iris Mittenaere does intend to shake things up through her campaign!

In the same post, Iris Mittenaere then explains the role of the asso ‘of which she is a part. “‘Vision du Monde” is an association opening in 12 countries, with more than 25,000 sponsored children “informs Miss France and Univers 2016.

“And these funds will allow us to help many young girls with unacceptable problems! We are fighting to ensure that they all have access to education, she continues. For an end to forced marriages and genital mutilation. ”

“Unfortunately, in times of Covid, things only get worse. Excisions are increasing, access to education is even more difficult. And in many countries, the number of femincides is increasing, ”she adds.

“There are so many battles to be fought, but one certainty: the universe needs girls. So let’s protect them, ”she concludes.

The famous t-shirts will then be on sale from March 1st. They will thus help support the cause for which Iris Mittenaere fights on a daily basis.

In fact, fans of the star were very receptive to the announcement. They intend to support her in her noble approach. A great outpouring of solidarity!

To find out more on the subject, the star of social networks then invites her audience to discover her Insta story. “I’m telling you a little more about my commitment […] in story” she explains.

So, don’t hesitate to take a look!