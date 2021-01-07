Iris Mittenaere in the middle of the Moroccan desert!

Iris Mittenaere has just posted pictures of her in the Moroccan desert! Breathtaking shots that internet users have loved.

Today, the beautiful Iris Mittenaere took her followers to Instagram! Indeed, the beauty queen has unveiled no less than 7 pictures in the Moroccan desert! Photos on which we could see the beautiful brunette in a sublime green kimono!

Magnificent images, we could also find his darling Diego El Glaoui! Indeed, the 2 lovebirds obviously enjoyed a romantic getaway in the Moroccan desert!

Breathtaking photos that internet users loved! Indeed, the publication of Iris Mittenaere already has more than 128,000 likes, in just a few hours! A real record for the former Miss Universe!

In the caption of her post, Iris Mittenaere wrote the following text: “Lost in the desert with you! And with them, the desert is no longer one! What a magical place … difficult to remain unmoved in the face of this immensity. Who would like to sleep in the place of the last photo? ”

Obviously, many fans of the beautiful Iris have answered him! Comments all more adorable than each other!

“Canon Iris Mittenaere, I love the photos! »« What a magnificent landscape, I am a fan! It’s my dream to spend a romantic night with my darling in the desert! »We can thus read on the social network of the young woman of 27 years!

Ultra positive comments which will therefore please the latter! We let you admire the post in question below!