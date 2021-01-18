Iris Mittenaere in dress and heels in the streets of Paris!

Winter will be hot with Iris Mittenaere! The star improvised a sexy shoot in an evening dress in the streets of Paris. And it’s hot!

Iris Mittenaere has struck again! The former Miss Universe turned out sexier than ever on the streets of Paris. And her shoot was like a bomb on the web! We let you judge for yourself …

Iris Mittenaere has not lost her good habits in 2021. Indeed, the sulphurous brunette continues to spoil her fans with extraordinary shoots.

The fashionista loves to stage herself in dreamy landscapes to show off her looks of the day. And Internet users can no longer do without his fashion photos!

Yesterday, Iris Mittenaere unveiled her ideal outfit for a night out. Despite the curfew, the top continues to wear ultra chic dresses. And this, even to stay at home in Paris!

The top model shared a series of pictures on the streets of the capital. The latter looks sexier than ever with a stunning sequined dress. We love !

IRIS MITTENAERE SEXY IN EVENING DRESS: SHE IS UNANIMOUS ON INSTAGRAM!

Iris Mittenaere opted for a blue strapless dress and pretty silver pumps. She also complements her look with a beautiful white coat.

Diego’s sweetheart made a splash with this cute evening look. And the latter is radiant even to spend his Saturday night at home!

Iris Mittenaere jokes about the situation and writes in the caption: “Go out on a Saturday night … or not! “. Like what, the bomb keeps smiling despite the current situation. And his shot therefore amused the web a lot!

“Sexy even to stay at home”, “Even in curfew you are sublime”, “You sell dreams! “,” Splendid “can we read among the reactions.

So it’s still clear for the beautiful Iris Mittenaere. Once again, the star has blown the web with her fashion sense.