Iris Mittenaere in a swimsuit in a dream setting!

Iris Mittenaere is making the most of her holidays in Saint-Martin! The beauty has therefore published a very nice video in a swimsuit!

For nearly 5 years, the young woman has been living a waking dream! Indeed, the Miss France election changed her life …

So, Iris Mittenaere has a lot of plans! Between her shoots, her shows and her new, freshly bought apartment, she lives at 100 miles an hour!

However, the young woman can count on her darling to organize a great vacation for him! Phew, a little rest!

At the moment, Iris Mittenaere is found in Saint-Martin! As much to say to you that the beautiful is feasting in the sun!

Before the holidays, the couple decided to go to rest a little … Indeed, during the confinement, they were 24 hours a day with their families …

So we can understand why they both want to meet up in Saint-Martin!

IRIS MITTENAERE UNVEILS A SUPERB SWIMSUIT VIDEO IN SAINT-MARTIN!

Indeed, the beautiful posed for a beautiful video in a red swimsuit… Super sexy!

In the comments, the fans are unanimous. They love this post!

We could therefore read: “A bomb in paradise! “Or” You are really too beautiful you! “. Other followers of Iris Mittenaere have chosen humor in contrast between French times and that of Saint-Martin!

Thus, they wrote to the attention of Miss France 2016: “We are in the cold while you are in paradise … There is no justice …” or “Send the sun here it’s rain and gray. but how lucky she is! “



