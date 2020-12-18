Iris Mittenaere: her outfit for Miss France looks magnificent!

Iris Mittenaere is preparing for the election of Miss France 2021! The star is trying on and planning a glamorous look for the ceremony!

Iris Mittenaere shared her fittings for Saturday’s Miss France show. The bombshell is looking for the perfect shoes to go with her look. And the result looks wonderful! We let you judge for yourself …

Iris Mittenaere loves to share her adventures with her fans! Indeed, the former Miss can not help but give news on profile. We can then follow her on a daily basis via her story!

Projects, travel, privacy … the bomb holds almost no secrets for her fans! More and more of them are joining her to follow her dream life!

Yesterday, Iris Mittenaere took her community with her during her dress fittings for Miss France. Like every year, the it girl plans to make an appearance to support the next 2021 laureate.

The fashionista is therefore looking for the perfect look for this exceptional evening. Indeed, Iris wants to be glamorous from head to toe. And every detail is very important to her!

The young woman therefore asked Internet users for help in choosing her shoes. She hesitates between 3 very trendy models.

IRIS MITTENAERE WILL SHINE WITH A LOT OF FIRE FOR THE MISS FRANCE ELECTION!

The star first shows off very original pumps. This model dresses her foot with a snake body around her ankle. We love !

Iris Mittenaere then shows ultra glamorous rhinestone shoes from Givenchy. The bomb hesitates and therefore organizes a vote on Instagram to make her final choice!

Internet users seem to prefer the snake model. So, will Iris Mittenaere listen to her fans for her special Miss France look? Answer from Saturday evening on TF1!

Either way, the star’s outfit promises to be stunning! Indeed, the former Miss is likely to cause a sensation with her glittery look! And the latter is not likely to go unnoticed during the election!



