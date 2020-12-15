Iris Mittenaere: her colorful dress agrees on Instagram!

On Instagram, Iris Mittenaere appeared in an ultra-colorful dress. And frankly, it really suits him! Iris Mittenaere appeared in a very colorful dress on Instagram. And frankly, it is unanimous!

Iris Mittenaere is a real it-girl! Indeed, the former Miss France shares her whole life on social networks. Crazy, right?

Yes, on his Instagram, in two or three clicks, we discover his daily life. We can therefore see her on vacation with her darling Diego El Galoui, hiking in the mountains, but also posing for different brands of clothing!

And frankly, we love following Iris Mittenaere in her daily life thanks to the photos and videos she shares!

Yes, we really like discovering her looks of the day, her favorites of the moment, or her beauty tips!

Besides, guess what: in her Story Insta, the pretty brunette just shared her evening look. And frankly, we are a fan of her ultra-colorful little dress.

Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more straight away!

IRIS MITTENAERE’S ULTRA COLORFUL DRESS IS UNANIMOUS ON INSTAGRAM!

On Instagram, Iris Mittenaere therefore very often shares her looks of the moment.

So, on the platform, we can see her in an ultra cozy set from the collaboration between Nabila and Eleven Paris, in an ultra classy little black dress, but also wearing a simple white shirt that covers her swimsuit. So hot !

And frankly, we love all her outfits! Yep, the former Miss Universe has style and she knows it!

In fact, we are particularly fond of the little dress in which she appeared in her Story.

Yes, last night, the pretty brunette apparently went out in a very colorful little dress, blue and red, with cat patterns. And frankly, with this dress full of colors, the former Miss France shines!

So we hope she had a great evening in this wonderful outfit!



