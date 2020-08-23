Iris Mittenaere her canvas dream with a romantic weekend

This weekend, Iris Mittenaere and Diego El Glaoui have taken a romantic getaway. The couple went to Chantilly and the star made the canvas dream.

Iris Mittenaere and her darling Diego have been on the loose all summer. Indeed, the two lovers went to Corsica after confinement and rented a beautiful villa with their friends. Then, they did not hesitate to take a little tour of the South of France and to go abroad.

The former Miss France doesn’t want to stay in Paris for long. So, as soon as she can, she leaves the capital to recharge her batteries. The young woman left for a few weeks with her darling in Greece. Indeed, they put their suitcases in Mykonos.

The star therefore had a good holiday and has recently returned to Paris. Nevertheless, this weekend, she did not hesitate to take a little getaway in the Oise. Indeed, Diego offered him a nice stay in a luxury hotel in Chantilly.

Iris Mittenaere and Diego only stayed one night in Chantilly. Still, they loved their stay and even shared a little video on Instagram.

