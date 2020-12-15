Iris Mittenaere heavily criticized for taking pictures!

On her Instagram account, Iris Mittenaere shared a photo where she displayed herself without make-up. Some did not hesitate to clash it!

This Sunday, December 13, Iris Mittenaere posted a new photo on her Instagram account. She struck the pose naturally and did not fail to cause a sensation. But some haters did not hesitate to clash it.

In her photo, Iris Mittenaere is displayed in a dream setting. She unveiled herself on a dream beach, facing the sea and nature. The pretty blonde opted for khaki shorts and a blouse that fell to her shoulder.

With her hair blowing in the wind, Iris Mittenaere showed herself without makeup with an oxygen mask. In the caption of her Instagram photo, she also wrote: “Crash Survivor. Who ever watched The Wilds ?! I’m in the middle of it I’m a fan !! “.

But some did not appreciate the young woman’s appearance naturally. Indeed, many did not hesitate to criticize her. Fortunately, her fans decided to support her, whether she had makeup on or not.

IRIS MITTENAERE RESPONDS TO CRITICS ABOUT ITS PHOTO WITHOUT MAKEUP

A fan then confided to Iris Mittenaere: “So beautiful without makeup. When the girls will understand “. She then replied: “When people stop making comments like that”.

The ex Miss France continued, “Not the same without make up etc … I think women will accept each other better. Today I have nothing more to prove. I have found a sincere love, which finds me beautiful no matter what. ”

The former Miss Universe also added, “I have friends who love me for who I am. So in terms of beauty, fortunately the opinion of 4 c **** does not matter to me (…) thank you, you are all so nice here … that makes me happy “.

Finally, the young woman also concluded: “I think you just have to listen to yourself. And do what you want to do! To find oneself beautiful with, without. And tell yourself that anyway, we will never satisfy 100% of people. So we might as well have fun ”.



