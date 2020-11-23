Iris Mittenaere had a relationship with her celebrity

In a recent Story posted on Instagram, Iris Mittenaere confessed to having had a secret relationship with a celebrity!

Last night, Iris Mittenaere answered many questions and confessions from her fans. And it was on Instagram that it happened

The pretty brunette, who is very close to her fans, do not hide anything from them. With the confinement, the darling of Diego El Glaoui has therefore decided to take time for her community.

When she’s not playing sports with her followers or cooking, she talks to them through Q&A as only she knows the secret. Last night, again, the former Miss France repeated the experience.

She therefore selected several “facts” from her fans, taking care to give her opinion. And one of the claims made by her fans, caught him.

Indeed, one of her subscribers confided that she had “slept with a celebrity”. A trivial fact, but one that made the old Miss Universe jump.

IRIS MITTENAERE ACKNOWLEDGES HAVING A SECRET RELATIONSHIP WITH A CELEBRITY

Iris Mittenaere therefore told her fans that she, too, had “slept” with a celebrity. “Me too I admit, but here we want names, you are anonymous, don’t worry,” she commented.

Although she never publicly confessed to having had a love affair with Kev Adams, the press had, despite herself, got hold of it. Still, the clues were sufficient.

Indeed, the former couple have been seen together on several occasions. In the show Au Tableau, Kev Adams even admitted that he was in a relationship with Iris.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean she’s my girlfriend, do you understand? It means that I have a girlfriend and that I prefer to keep it to myself. But yes, it is her, “he confided to the children. Today Iris Mittenaere coos with Diego El Glaoui, and he is far from a celebrity.



