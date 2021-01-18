Iris Mittenaere got together with her brother for her birthday!

In Story of her Instagram account, Iris Mittenaere explained to her fans that she had reunited with her family for a special event!

After several months away from all her family, Iris Mittenaere reunited with her for a very special event. And the least we can say is that she seemed happy about their reunion.

While many families took advantage of Christmas to reunite after this difficult time, Iris Mittenaere was unable to see her family. For the first time, she celebrated the holidays in the warmth of Marrakech, with Diego El Glaoui.

On Instagram, Iris Mittenaere said: “For me too it’s a bit special Christmas. Diego has always celebrated Christmas in Morocco. He is Franco Moroccan. So we had planned Christmas for 1 year here, with his family ”.

The young woman also confessed: “This is the first time I’ve had Christmas without a tree and with sunshine. I’m not complaining. But it’s also the second time I’ve had Christmas without my family ”.

She said: “Last year I was on stage at the Paradis Latin for Christmas. Professional obligation requires. And this year, they couldn’t make it. So it’s quite special “.

Iris Mittenaere had explained: “But I’m happy to be with him, to be surrounded. And to celebrate this beautiful holiday with a beautiful table. Christmas is just a date “.

IRIS MITTENAERE VERY HAPPY WITH HER FAMILY

Finally, Iris Mittenaere concluded that the importance for her was “to have a good time with the family. Even if it is to be done in 3 months “. Lucky for her, the pretty blonde didn’t have to wait that long.

After some time away from her family, Iris Mittenaere joined relatives for a special event. Indeed, she celebrated the birthday of her brother, that of her darling Diego El Glaoui, and his, at the same time.

First, the former Miss Universe shared a photo of the huge cake. Fans were able to read: “Happy birthday Baptiste, 30 years”. But that’s not the only thing on the cake.

Indeed, there are small cabbages with the first name “Iris” and “Diego”. In the caption of his Instagram photo, the model confided to his fans: “We were all born in January (and my brother the same day as Diego)”.

As a reminder, the young woman was born on January 25, 1993. Iris Mittenaere will celebrate her 28th birthday in just a few days. For his part, Diego El Glaoui was born on January 11, 1988. He therefore celebrated his 33 years.

The small family was therefore able to come together to celebrate all birthdays at the same time. A great way to get together after spending the holidays away from each other.

One thing is certain, Iris Mittenaere seemed very happy to have found her loved ones!