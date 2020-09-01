Iris Mittenaere: Former Miss Universe TF1 was fired?

A few months ago, Iris Mittenaere signed a contract with TF1 to become a host. The former Miss France was also seen on Ninja Warrior or at the presentation of the lotto. However, this is still too little compared to what the first channel had promised him.

That’s why Diego El Glaoui’s sweetheart got fed up and decided to “stand on her own feet”. For now, she still works for TF1, but now she will no longer hesitate to accept the proposals of the competitors to have her chance.

Iris Mittenaere, initially making it known in the columns of Le Parisien: “Initially, I had signed an exclusive contract to multiply the experiences on the air. They know my desires. There were some leads on TFX that didn’t materialize. I can’t harass them either. ”

Before adding: “And there, with the Covid, it’s going to be even harder. Fortunately, I have other activities besides TF1. Otherwise, I would only have one week of work a year. ”

Iris Mittenaere continuing by indicating that she felt ‘under-exploited’: “It’s frustrating! I am loyal to TF1, but I feel a little under-exploited. Especially since I recently had offers from other channels. I would like to try other things. ”

IRIS MITTENAERE, “DROPPED” BY TF1, LAUNCHES IN THE RADIO

Fortunately, even if the first channel does not seem very tender with the beautiful to give her a chance, she gets many proposals elsewhere. With that, she could even try radio before long.

In any case, this is what Iris Mittenaere said, always in the same interview: “In recent months, other radio stations have also contacted me. I said “yes” to Chérie FM, which was my crush. It is the right time. ”

Before adding: “We’re going to get to know me better than on TV or on social media. Leaving my image aside, I would be more whole, more natural. I hope to break the prejudices. It’s quite a challenge, a little stressful too. ”

Iris Mittenaere seems very impatient to embark on this new radio adventure. We wish her good luck and hope that she will have more to do than on TF1.



