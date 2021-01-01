Iris Mittenaere flaunts her robe in Morocco!

Who wants to be sexy. The pretty Iris Mittenaere has decided to appear sexy in a bathrobe in Morocco to celebrate the new year!

Iris Mittenaere will never have traveled as much as in 2020. Diego El Glaoui’s sweetheart has visited a lot of places with her man.

Trips she shared to her community on social media. Influencer, journalist, Miss France and Miss World … Never has a Miss been so talked about.

Currently in Morocco for a few days, the young woman is flooding the web with photos of her vacation. And some pictures are very sexy.

A few hours ago, Iris posted a photo in her Instagram Story that will not leave you indifferent. On the latter, she wears a beautiful white bathrobe.

In the photo, Iris Mittenaere has affixed a fake fly to her face. The pretty brunette wrote this: “With my friend”. Diego’s sweetheart is lovely despite everything.

After a stay on the island of Saint-Martin, it is therefore under the sun of Morocco, where Diego is from, that the young woman made a stopover. On the program, sun, rest. Cocktails… And photos.

Having become an influencer in recent years, Iris is regularly invited by brands to stay in breathtaking places. This time, it was Diego who invited the young woman to spend the holidays far from France.

Local gastronomy, visits to sacred places, pretty clothes… Iris thus discovered the beautiful country of her darling. And she seems to love being in Morocco.

She publishes many stories so that all her followers can travel with her. Happy and fulfilled, Iris celebrated Christmas and New Year’s Day there.

In a recent Storie published via Instagram, the young woman therefore made revelations about the gifts that the two lovebirds made for the holidays.

“We prefer to offer. And we’re just giving ourselves a thoughtful birthday present. That’s all ! “, She confided on Instagram. Before qualifying his remarks. “On the other hand, I love to give nice gifts. I love to please. And look for something that will make the people I love happy. “



