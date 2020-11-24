Iris Mittenaere fires Instagram by posing

In the feed of her Instagram account, Iris Mittenaere appears more than sexy in pretty white sheets. His fans are under the spell.

This Monday, November 23, Iris Mittenaere unveils a series of more than sexy photos. The pretty brunette appears almost naked on her white sheets.

It’s simple, Iris Mittenaere is never shy. Indeed, the former Miss France and Miss Universe 2016 never hesitates to blow with hot and cold. So on her Instagram account, the pretty brunette always reveals very sexy photos.

In fact, Diego El Glaoui’s girlfriend has just revealed new pictures. Thus, the former beauty queen appears entirely on the street on white sheets. The pretty brunette looks at the lens with her fiery gaze.

Well, that’s what you might think at first glance. This is a real trompe-l’oeil! In reality, Iris Mittenaere is wearing a tank top and leggings. However, his clothes are flesh colored. So, it is difficult to see them.

So, you have to look at the second photo to see it. On it, the former Loto presenter on TF1 clearly shows her outfit. In any case, this is a very nice technique to catch the attention of Internet users.

Besides, her photos are a hit! In the space of a few hours, they registered no less than 108,000 likes. And in the comments section, the compliments flow. Beautiful messages that can only make him happy.

IRIS MITTENAERE THE CHARM

Indeed, Iris Mitteanere can read adorable compliments under her post. MCE invites you to read some of them: “Very, very beautiful 😍 (that’s it, the photo was finally posted clean 😋)”, “Sublime”, or even “So beautiful”.

Besides, even her companion couldn’t help but leave a little message. “Mamacitaaaa 🔥” wrote Diego El Glaoui. This is the comment that Iris Mittenaere must prefer. And we understand why !



