Iris Mittenaere explains vacation with Diego in Saint Martin!

Iris Mittenaere has decided to take a few days of vacation with Diego before the end of the year holidays on the island of Saint-Martin …

The beautiful brunette loves to travel! Indeed, it is a passion that she shares with her darling Diego!

At the same time, Iris Mittenaere has a 100 per hour life! The young woman always has to juggle between her projects, shootings and professional trips …

She has even just added a big project to her life that will take her time … Indeed, Miss Universe 2016 bought an apartment that she is renovating …

IRIS MITTENAERE AND DIEGO JUST ARRIVED IN SAINT-MARTIN!

For this second confinement, Iris Mittenaere had organized everything: this time, her family would be part of the trip. So, she rented a beautiful chalet in the mountains so that everyone could meet …

Only, even if she adores her loved ones, several weeks of being together H24 can make you want to travel! Diego and Miss Universe 2016 have therefore put their bags in Saint-Martin!

As much to tell you that the beautiful brunette is delighted with her trip. In an Instagram post, she wrote of her happiness: “And to think that even 5 years ago, I had hardly seen anything that this vast world has to offer. Today I am packing my bags in Saint Martin, this small island in the West Indies, shared between Dutch and French territories, which reveals a nature and a way of life that I am eager to discover. “



