Iris Mittenaere embarks on a yoga session to end the year!

New buzz for the beautiful Iris Mittenaere! On vacation in Marrakech, she is therefore making the most of her last days of 2020 and embarking on a yoga session in the sun.

Followed by more than 2.6 million fans, the old Miss Universe has never ceased to make the buzz and wow us. To the delight of her subscribers, Iris Mittenaere loves to share her dream daily life with us on social networks.

Romantic dinner, vacation with friends, sunbathing by the pool, pro shooting, backstage for the Miss France 2020 election, … Everything goes! It’s simple, with Iris Mittenaere the fans don’t get bored.

Currently in Marrakech, the young woman therefore shares with us her stay as a princess. And today, her program rhymes with relaxation, happiness and sun. Look :

IRIS MITTENAERE IS SPENDING THE END OF THE YEAR HOLIDAYS IN MARRAKECH

Since December 21, Iris Mittenaere has been taking a good sunbath in Marrakech. With his darling Diego, they make the most of their villa’s swimming pool and good local dishes.

After spending several weeks in the mountains, then on Saint Martin Island, lovers are leading the good life in Marrakech. Accompanied by his sister-in-law Kenza, his darling Matthieu and their little Azel, they all look great!

Unsurprisingly, the setting is idyllic. So now is the perfect time to get back in shape and relax with yoga. Iris Mittenaere is therefore filming her session of the day live.

With Kenza, the two young women relax and open their chakra by the pool. A dream day for this last day of the year, don’t you think?



