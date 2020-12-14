Iris Mittenaere dreams of Dunkirk Carnival with Diego!

On her Instagram account, Iris Mittenaere told her followers that she would dream of doing the Dunkirk Carnival with her darling, Diego!

Iris Mittenaere found herself in the midst of a bad buzz that she didn’t get to grips with at all. The pretty brunette recently promoted Amazon Prime Video’s latest original creation.

Indeed, Miss France 2016 advertised the series The Wilds of the video platform. In the photos uploaded by the young woman, she is therefore wearing a fur coat.

Obviously, Diego’s sweetheart received a pink faux fur from Amazon, as she later clarified. Except that the Instagram police did not take a positive view of his outfit.

“I was wondering what we could do on a desert island with this fur, then I watched the two episodes which are already available on Prime Video, and finally I like it”, confided the former Miss World.

IRIS MITTENAERE WILL MEET AT THE DUNKIRK CARNIVAL WITH DIEGO

Internet users then cried foul. “I do not understand that you can condone the mistreatment of animals Iris”, writes a surfer, disappointed. The young woman therefore decided to answer bluntly …

Iris therefore decided to dot the “i’s” and thus restore the truth. “I do NOT wear real fur, Prime Video would never have sent me real fur,” she wrote, very annoyed.

The young woman therefore had the idea to keep this fake fur. Who knows, the latter could be used for the Dunkirk Carnival of 2022?

Originally from the north of France, Miss France 2016 promised to keep her in order to walk the streets of Dunkirk with Diego, and her pink fur, of course. “A thought for all carnival lovers…. We will see each other in 2022, we are planning this with friends and I must make Diego discover it, ”she wrote.



