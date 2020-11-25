Iris Mittenaere: Diego Glaoui knows how to give confidence!

Iris Mittenaere has chosen her darling well! Indeed, Diego El Glaoui always knows exactly how to reassure her! We tell you more!

Iris Mittenaere’s sweetheart seems to be perfect! Yes, he is always there to reassure her after a little fright!

Iris Mittenaere is a real it-girl! Yes, the ex-Miss Universe shares her whole life on social media!

Indeed, on her Insta, Iris Mittenaere regularly shares moments of her daily life. We can therefore see her on vacation with her darling Diego, always hiking with him, but also in evening dress for a romantic outing! Luck !

In short, when Iris Mittenaere is around, Diego El Glaoui is never far away! So cute !

In fact, last night the two lovebirds had a rather scary evening, which luckily ended well. And for good reason: Diego always knows perfectly how to reassure Iris.

We tell you more!

IRIS MITTENAERE REASSURED BY HER DARLING, DIEGO EL GLAOUI!

Diego El Glaoui and Iris Mittenaere really seem to be the ideal duo!

Besides, the young man always knows how to reassure his beauty when she has a little fright.

Indeed, as Iris explained in her Story, after watching a horror movie together, the young woman was really scared.

And for good reason, the film in question, “Under the Shadow”, was ultra scary! Poor people !

Iris being completely frightened, Diego therefore had the idea of ​​taking her outside, to gaze at the stars in love. So cute !

And guess what: the sky was just super starry! Luck !

The couple were able to come to their senses by looking at the stars, before going to bed. And clearly, they must have slept very well!

One thing is certain: this idea is just brilliant!

We, in any case, find this couple too adorable! Frankly, Diego is super caring.

In short, they are the ideal couple!



