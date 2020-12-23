Iris Mittenaere didn’t want to see Amandine Petit win!

Iris Mittenaere made her debriefing of the Miss France 2020 election. She gave her opinion on Amandine Petit and Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais …

Iris Mittenaere answered questions regarding Saturday night’s Miss France election! The beautiful brunette therefore returned to the coronation of Amandine Petit, but also to the elimination of Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais!

This year, our Miss Universe 2016 presided over the election of Miss France 2021 on TF1! A very beautiful ceremony!

Indeed, the show once again brought together several million French people in front of their screens! Have you watched too?

So we saw Miss Normandy, Amandine Petit, become the hundredth Miss France! Well done to her!

However, like every year, the after-show made waves … Indeed, between the very serious remarks made against Miss Provence or those who were indignant that Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais was not in the top 15, we had plenty to do on the Net the next day!

Interviewed by Paris Match, Iris Mittenaere reacted to the course of her Miss Regional!

IRIS MITTENAERE VERY DISAPPOINTED THAT MISS NORD-PAS-DE-CALAIS DIDN’T GET THE TOP 15 WITH AMANDINE PETIT!

For years, the Miss du Nord have really been a hit! Indeed, they have very often won …

We count among them: Iris Mittenaere, Camille Cerf or Maëva Coucke were elected with few years difference! So there are real fans around this region!

Thus, some of the former Miss France did not understand that their regional Misses are not part of the Top 15! Iris Mittenaere including! Ouch…

Indeed, the latter has nothing against Amandine Petit, on the contrary, she is very happy that the latter is joining the Miss family! On the other hand, she had her preference towards Laura Cornillot!

Iris Mittenaere therefore confessed: “I know that quite a few members of the preselection jury put him in the 15 semi-finalists. I am a little disappointed […] She deserved because she is pretty and super nice in addition. ”

We hope that the beautiful brunette will get along well with our very beautiful Miss France 2021!



