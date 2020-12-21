Iris Mittenaere becomes a journalist

On her Instagram account, Iris Mittenaere shared a video where she posted herself in the middle of an interview with the new Miss France!

Since the start of the school year, Iris Mittenaere has been in the morning on Chérie FM. A new project that pleases its fans. The latter can also find Miss France for a popular column on the radio.

This Sunday, December 20, Iris Mittenaere posted a new video on her Instagram account. The pretty blonde has turned into a journalist. Indeed, she reserved a small interview with the new Miss France.

Iris Mittenaere also struck the pose wearing a sublime blue sequined dress. At the microphone of Chérie FM, she asked Amandine Petit several questions to find out more about her life, her emotions following her victory, etc.

In the caption of her Instagram video, the young woman also wrote: “Interview Chérie FM with Amandine Petit. Let’s get to know our new Miss France through a few questions! A young woman’s love! “.

IRIS MITTENAERE VERY HAPPY TO INTERVIEW THE NEW MISS FRANCE

With her video, Iris Mittenaere has garnered more than 709,000 views from her fans. In the comments, the latter did not fail to compliment the new Miss France. The latter caused a sensation.

A subscriber wrote to the young woman: “She was the most comfortable or at least seemed so. She is very beautiful and spontaneous. She brings freshness and cheerfulness and she is the right Miss in the current situation maybe “.

He also added: “Well done to her and to the others who were very beautiful too. Really difficult this year when many were superb. “But also” Thank you for making Normandy shine “.

Many messages that will not fail to please the new Miss France. it must be said that it was also unanimous among fans during the evening on TF1.



