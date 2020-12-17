Iris Mittenaere back in Paris and “at the end of her life”!

Back in Paris a few hours ago, the beautiful Iris Mittenaere is already nostalgic for her paradisiacal trip to Saint-Martin!

After a dream holiday in Saint Martin, Iris Mittenaere is back in Paris! A return that does not particularly enchant our favorite beauty queen!

For several days, Iris Mittenaere has been making her subscribers dream via her Instagram account! Indeed, the beautiful brunette posts photos and videos, each more spectacular than the next! And for good reason, the latter was enjoying a trip to Saint-Martin with her darling Diego El Glaoui!

So, after enchanting her fans with breathtaking images … The former Miss France is back in France! Indeed, the latter posted a video of herself in Paris!

A post that the beautiful Iris Mittenaere captioned: “I put on mascara, it’s getting better! I looked like the end of my life, I didn’t sleep last night! ”

IRIS MITTENAERE, HIS PHOTOS IN SAINT-MARTIN WITH HIS DARLING MELT THE CANVAS

In the same day, the beautiful Iris Mittenaere posted several pictures of her with her darling! Indeed, Diego El Glaoui and the beauty queen took the pose in Saint-Martin. The island where they had a wonderful few days of vacation!

So, Internet users loved this publication! I don’t know Saint Martin… but I’m going to Guadeloupe in 10 days! A breath of fresh air between two confinements !!!! ”

Or: “You seem so loving and happy Iris Mittenaere! “Canon this photo for two, I love your couple! »We can read on the social network of the young woman of 27 years!

Comments that will please the beautiful Iris! We let you admire the photos in question below! Warning the eyes…



