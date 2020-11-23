Iris Mittenaere: 2016 Miss France will chair the 2021 jury!

Iris Mittenaere has been chosen to chair the 2021 edition of the Miss France contest! And frankly, we are delighted with this choice!

This year, it is Iris Mittenaere, Miss France 2016 and Miss Universe 2017, who will chair the jury for Miss France 2021!

The Miss France election is fast approaching, and the revelations about this exceptional evening are more and more numerous. Indeed, we know for example that the competition, which will be broadcast live on TF1 on Saturday, December 19, should take place at Puy du Fou, in the “musketeer room”. Awesome !

In short, a dream location that will be able to leave immense possibilities for the event organizers, in terms of production! Very cool !

Another great news: the composition of the jury. Indeed, for this hundredth edition of Miss France, the jury will be composed … of Miss!

Besides, guess what, ex-Miss France and ex-Miss Universe, Iris Mittenaere, will preside over the Miss France 2021 Jury. Yes!

Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more!

IRIS MITTENAERE WILL PRESIDENT THE JURY MISS FRANCE 2021!

On the occasion of the hundredth Miss France contest, what better than Misses to be part of the jury. In any case, that’s what the production of the competition seems to have thought.

Indeed, this year, the competition led by Jean-Pierre Pernaut and Sylvie Tellier, will have a jury composed of Miss.

Thus, as revealed by Le Parisien, Linda Hardy (1992), Elodie Gossuin (2001), Sonia Rolland (2000) and Vaimalama Chaves (2019), will form the jury of Miss France 2021! Awesome, isn’t it?

But that’s not all ! Indeed, this year, it is the ex-Miss France 2016 and ex-Miss Universe 2017, Iris Mittenaere, who was chosen to chair the jury! She will therefore take over from Amandine Henry, who assumed the role last year.

One thing is certain, we can not wait to see this new edition of the competition with Iris Mittenaere as president!

Yes, with the Covid, a little magic will not hurt us!

So, we just have to wait until December 19th! We can’t wait!



