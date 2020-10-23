Irina Baeva reacted to Montijo’s making fun of her accent

Galilea Montijo and her colleagues from the “Hoy” program spoke about Irina Baeva and her stay in the United States. The also host of “Little Giants” teased along with Paul Stanley and Arath de la Torre about the way she speaks English despite her short time learning the language.

“You know that I love? She’s about three weeks old, or how old is she? And the ‘oh my God’ has already hit her, how do you say? ” Montijo said mockingly. “They say that when you are good at languages, it stays very fast like how do you say? How do you say? The idioms”.

Arath added, “She learned she learned Spanish from‘ Rebelde ’, she heard Anahí, Mía Colucci.”

On their return to Mexico, the reporters of “El Gordo y La Flaca” caught Irina at the airport where they approached her to ask her about the mockery of Galilea.

“Guys, people are always going to talk. Do, do not do, people will always speak, they will criticize, they will speak positively or negatively. Finally, what I think is that one cannot stop her life because of the comments they make over there and here “, declared the protagonist of” Vino el Amor “.



