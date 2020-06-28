Everything is ready for the debut of Red Velvet’s Irene & Seulgi subunit. The Irene & Seulgi Red Velvet subunit revealed the clip ‘ Mood Sampler #1 The Rooms ‘ first preview of their album debut ‘ Monster’.

Irene and Seulgi have been sharing some teasers of their debut as a subunit with the album ‘ Monster ‘, the SM Entertainment idols are surprising their fans with some revelations about their new musical project .

A few days ago the singers ‘ Automatic ‘ shared the title track for her return to the stage will be called ‘Two Shadows’, the teasers were images in black and white that portray the idols in a mysterious way.

Now, Red Velvet Irene and Seulgi published a clip on the official channel of Red Velvet on YouTube , is calling the attention of all the fans for the musical style and aesthetic of the video 22 seconds long.

The girls from Red Velvet Irene and Seulgi revealed the clip ‘ Mood Sampler # 1 The Rooms’, a preview of their debut as a subunit , in the clip you can see a somewhat obscure concept , which plays with duality and with some colors such as orange, beige and black.

The idols show off with long straight hair in a black tone, in addition the looks of Seulgi and Irene are combined to play more with the aura of the first preview of what will be the mini album ‘ Monster ‘.

By the sound of ‘Mood Sampler # 1 The Rooms’ some fans commented that they think idols could release a promotional song with the concept ‘ Velvet ‘, inspired by sounds like jazz and R&B.

You will be able to enjoy the first record material ‘ Monster ‘ from the Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi subunit on July 6 , all the songs on this album will be available on different digital platforms.

Check out the video for ‘Mood Sampler #1 The Rooms’ by Red Velvet Irene and Seulgi:

Red Velvet fans are very excited to see the two idols on stage, even though Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi postponed their debut as a subunit, the public hopes to hear ‘Monster’ very soon .



