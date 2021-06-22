Ireland Is Using Assassin’s Creed Valhalla To Promote Tourism

Ireland has partnered with Ubisoft and is using the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game, released in late 2020, to encourage local tourism. The feat took place after the launch of the expansion “Ira of the Druids”, which arrived in mid-May this year and takes place in the Emerald Island, as the country is known.

The video posted last Friday (18) compares several areas seen in the game and how they are in reality, such as the Grand Canal Dock, in Dublin, and the Giant’s Causeway, in Antrim.

“The campaign is a fun and innovative way to bring more attention to the island of Ireland from a new gaming audience. real” said Irish tourism central marketing director Mark Henry.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.