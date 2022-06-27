Ireland Baldwin was raped and had an abortion, shares personal stories after the Supreme Court decision: “I want other women to feel supported”

He speaks his truth. Ireland Baldwin shared her personal experiences of rape and abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The 26-year-old model said in a TikTok video on Sunday, June 26 that no one is “responsible” for sharing their injuries with the world, but she wanted to open up to help others. “I’m only sharing my story now because I want other women to feel supported and loved, whether they want to share their own story or not,” Baldwin said.

“I’m not here to tell this story today, but I was raped when I was a teenager. And I was completely unconscious when it happened, and it changed the course of my whole life,” she explained. “I never told anyone about it, either at that time or for many years. The only person who knew about it was the nurse who treated me shortly after. And I didn’t even tell my boyfriend at the time. Not my parents. Nobody.”

Ireland’s parents are Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, who were married from 1993 to 2002.

She said keeping her secret hurt many of her loved ones when she got out of control. “I was drinking a lot more, hanging out more, self—medicating,” Ireland said. “I’ve had other abusive and toxic relationships and friendships. I was just doing everything I could to distract myself.”

The Grudge Match actress continued, “After seeing so many other brave women share their stories, I wondered what my life would be like if I got pregnant, and if I had to raise a child during everything I was going through at that time. . Keep in mind, I have medical resources, money and support that many women don’t have access to. It would just be traumatic and impossible.”

Although she didn’t need an abortion after the attack, Ireland eventually had to terminate her pregnancy during a toxic relationship. “Fast forward to another moment in my life when I had a boyfriend and I got pregnant. At that moment, I would say that we were very unhappy together, and he made it clear that he never wanted children or marriage,” recalled the graduate of the New York Film Academy. “He hardly wanted to be in a serious relationship.”

Knowing that she could give birth to a child, give the child up for adoption or have an abortion, Ireland decided to terminate the pregnancy. “I decided to have an abortion because I know exactly what it’s like to be born between two people who hated each other,” she said.

Alec, 64, and Basinger, 68, who separated in 2000 and finalized their divorce in 2002, went through a public seven-year custody battle over Ireland. In April, the mother and daughter said they had overcome many “problems” in their relationship with Glen star Harry Ross.

“You know, we’re fine, we all get along, whatever it is. But he’s a challenge. We had our own problems,” Basinger said during a conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith on the season 5 episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, discussing Ireland’s mental health issues. “I don’t think Alec was emotionally or mentally ready for such a conversation. Alec, as you know, acts very differently in his life.”

In her Sunday video on TikTok, Ireland stressed that choosing an abortion was her choice because it’s her life. “The decision to raise a child without my own financial security, without a loving and supportive partner — it didn’t work for me,” the DJ said.

“I chose myself, and I will choose myself again. This is your life, this is your choice,” she concluded.

Her video was released two days after the Supreme Court decided to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, no longer guaranteeing women the right to choose an abortion at the federal level. States individually set their own laws, many of which prohibit termination of pregnancy. Abortion bans went into effect in Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah and Alabama on Friday, June 24, the same day the cancellation was announced.