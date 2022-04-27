Ireland Baldwin and Mom Kim Basinger share their “problems” with Alec Baldwin on “Red Table Talk”

Family values. Ireland Baldwin and mom Kim Basinger talked about the “problems” they had with Alec Baldwin over the years.

“You know, we’re fine, we all get along, whatever it is. But he’s a challenge. We had our problems,” the 68—year-old L.A. Confidential star said during a conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith on Wednesday, April 27, episode of Red Table Talk Facebook Watch, discussing her 26-year-old daughter’s struggle with her mental disorder. health. “I don’t think Alec was emotionally or mentally ready for such a conversation. Alec, as you know, acts very differently in his life.”

Although Ireland explained that, in her opinion, her father also deals with anxiety, in her opinion, 64-year—old Alec is “a person who grew up in a family that would also suppress it or tell him that he is weak because of such feelings.”

She continued, “There are things I would go to my father for, but if I ever even try to talk to him in any way, I don’t think he will really be able to understand anything.”

The 30 Rock alumni and Basinger, who married in 1992 and welcomed Ireland three years later, fought a bitter custody battle when they separated in 2002. he was very public and unpleasant. So I raised Ireland in a very unconventional way. I just wanted her to be free. If she wanted to invite her friends and write on the walls with a pen, that was fine. I wanted her childhood to be full of love, light, animals and friends.”

Ireland has long been open about her ever-evolving relationship with Alec over the years. In April 2013, she defended Glengarry star Glen Ross six years after a leaked voicemail in which he called the then 11-year-old Ireland a “thoughtless little pig.”

“My dad has made some mistakes in the past,” she wrote at the time via Tumblr. “He spoke inappropriately, he let his temper get the better of him, and he reacted to things in a way he shouldn’t have. My dad moved on. He realized that he needed to change, so he made changes.”

Earlier this month, Ireland came out in support of the “Beetlejuice” star after he and his wife Hilaria Baldwin announced they were expecting their seventh child together, his eighth. “I get countless messages from people who are alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family,” she wrote on Instagram. “I think a lot of people assume that I take on all this, and here it’s free — it’s not my business. …I don’t care. I smoke weed, eat good food and do MY OWN thing.”