Iran’s most senior nuclear scientist killed

Muhsin Fahrizade, Iran’s most senior nuclear scientist, was killed near the capital Tehran. Fahrizadeh was described as the “father of the Iranian bomb” among diplomats.

Muhsin Fahrizade, Iran’s most senior nuclear scientist, was killed near the capital Tehran. Fahrizadeh was described as the “father of the Iranian bomb” among diplomats.

According to reports in the Iranian media, Muhsin Fahrizade was injured after the armed assassins opened fire on his car and died in the hospital where he was taken.

While the country’s defense ministry confirmed the incident, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the murder “an act of state terror” and condemned it.

The news of the murder followed new concerns about the increase in the amount of enriched uranium Iran produces. Enriched uranium is a vital component for both civilian nuclear power generation and military nuclear weapons.

Fahrizade was thought to head what the United Nations (UN) nuclear watchdog and US intelligence services believe was a nuclear weapons program in Iran that was shelved in 2003.

Between 2010 and 2012, four Iranian nuclear scientists were assassinated, with Iran pointing to Israel as responsible for the murders.

Fahrizade’s name was also included in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s presentation on Iran’s nuclear program in May 2018.



