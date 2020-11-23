IR: Describes the payouts for those who stay on fine wax

The Federal Revenue Service makes available, on Monday (23) at 10 am, consultation to the residual lot of restitution of the Income Tax – Individual (IRPF) for the month of November. There will be R $ 399 million for credit to 198,967 taxpayers on November 30th.

Of the total to be credited, R $ 143.8 million will go to taxpayers with legal priority, with 3,559 elderly people over 80 years old, 26,599 between 60 and 79 years old, 2,924 taxpayers with some type of physical, mental or serious illness, and another 12,312 whose greatest source of income is the teaching profession.

The 153,573 non-priority taxpayers who submitted the declaration by the last day of 12 November will complete the list.

How to consult?

To find out if your declaration has been released, see the official page of the Federal Revenue and, on the e-CAC portal, access “My Income Tax”, and see if there is an error in the data that has been identified by the processing. In this case, assess the inconsistencies and regularize them using a rectifying statement. The consultation is also available in an app for tablets and smartphones.

The refund is available at the bank for one year, and, if the taxpayer does not redeem during that period, he will have to request the redemption over the internet, through the Electronic Form – Refund Payment Request, or directly on the e-CAC Portal, under the option “My Income Tax”.

If the amount is not credited, the taxpayer must attend any Banco do Brasil branch or call the Call Center by calling 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 ( special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired). It is also possible to schedule the deposit at cnta on the BB Portal.



