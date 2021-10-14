iQOO Z5X pre-launch revealed! Here are the details

After the iQOO Z5, which was introduced last month, the company is preparing to meet users with the Z5X model. Here are the details…

Continuing on its own path after leaving Vivo, iQOO appeared with the Z5 model in the past months. The company, which will introduce its new phone iQOO Z5X soon, does not specify its technical features, but the officially shared poster reveals the design details and new color of the device.

iQOO Z5X launch date has also been announced

Z5X, whose name has started to be heard in the market with leaks for a while; It became official after iQOO shared the launch poster on its official Weibo account. The price of the phone, which was announced to be released on October 20, has not been finalized yet.

The phone, which is expected to come with a 6.58-inch TFT screen, has the Dimensity 900, which is also found in the Oppo Reno 6, in the mobile processor part. The Z5x is expected to come with up to 6GB of RAM and offer 128GB of onboard storage. In addition, iQOO, which is expected to offer one more option; It can also meet users with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. When we move to the software section, Android 11-based OriginOS welcomes us.

iQOO Z5x, which comes with a 5,000 mAh battery; It will be available in two color options, orange and black. When we look at the right side of the device, the power button is accompanied by the volume up button. At the bottom, there is the 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port and speaker grille.

When we move on to the camera details of the phone, according to the details in the poster; On the back of the iQOO Z5x, which includes a 50 Megapixel main camera and a 2 Megapixel depth camera; It features a dual camera design. On the front camera side, there is an 8 Megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

According to the TENAA listing, the phone will appear with dimensions of 163.95×75.30×8.5 mm. It is not yet known whether the iQOO Z5X is expected to weigh only 169 grams.

iQOO Z5X expected specifications