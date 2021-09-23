iQOO Z5 with 120Hz display introduced: Here are the price and features

One of the successful names of recent times, iQOO has announced its new model that will compete at the middle-upper level. Here are the technical specifications of the iQOO Z5…

iQOO, which declared its independence by leaving Vivo, has come to a good place in the smartphone market. While most models launched by the Chinese manufacturer attract attention with their assertive features, the Z series also appeals to the user with its budget-friendly models.

There have been reports that the company has been working on the iQOO Z5 for a while. This phone, which is said to come with a mid-high level, was introduced at an event that took place today, as expected.

iQOO Z5 on stage with ambitious features

iQOO’s new Z series model Z5 comes with a 6.67-inch LCD screen on the front that supports 120Hz refresh and 240Hz touch sampling rate. This screen, which also supports HDR10, DC dimming and P3 color gamut, also has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.36 percent.

In terms of performance and storage, the iQOO Z5 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset. Developed for gamers, this processor is accompanied by up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. It is also possible to increase up to an additional 4 GB with virtual RAM.

As for the cameras, on the back of the iQOO Z5; There is a 64 Megapixel main, 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle and 2 Megapixel macro lens. On the front of the device, there is a 16 Megapixel selfie camera.

In terms of battery life, the iQOO Z5 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Other features of the phone include; There is information about the side integrated fingerprint scanner, 3.5 mm headphone jack, VC cooling system and Z axis linear motor.

iQOO Z5 specifications

Display: 6.67-inch FHD+LCD display supporting 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

RAM: 8/12GB

Storage: 128/256GB

Rear Camera: 64+8+2 Megapixels

Front Camera: 16 Megapixels

Battery: 5,000mAh (44W)

Other: 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.2, PS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo, Wi-Fi 6 and USB Type-C port

iQOO Z5 price

iQOO Z5, which comes in Dark Blue, Gradient Blue and White color options, has three different storage options. The prices of the phone, which will go on sale on September 27, are as follows: