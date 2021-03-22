iQOO U3x 5G introduced! Here are the features and price

iQOO quietly released its new smartphone U3x 5G in China today. The device, which came out with the Snapdragon 480 chipset, attracted attention with its large battery capacity, stylish design and budget-friendly price tag.

iQOO U3x 5G features

The new iQOO phone, which comes with a 6.58 inch IPS LCD screen, has a Full HD + resolution. The device, prepared with a pixel density of 401 ppi, supports a refresh rate of 90 Hz. In the middle upper part, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera in the water drop notch.

The iQOO U3x 5G, which gets performance from the Snapdragon 480 chipset developed by Qualcomm, has 4/6 / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM capacity. The device uses 64 / 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage space. Working with Android 11 operating system right out of the box; The iQOO 1.0 user interface is in service.

The U3x 5G device was prepared with a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh. In addition, 18W fast charging system has been added. Additional features such as dual SIM card support, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and a 3.5mm headphone jack were offered to users.

The dual camera set on the back features a 13-megapixel primary lens. In addition, the 2 megapixel depth sensor serves mobile photographers. iQOO U3x 5G while delivering a side-mounted fingerprint reader; It also provides face unlock support.

iQOO U3x 5G price

It has been announced that the U3x 5G with blue and gray color options will be offered to consumers in the Chinese market on April 1. For now, it is not clear when the device will arrive in other countries. However, the three configurations of the phone and their sales prices are as follows:

– 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: 1,199 Yuan

– 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: 1,199 Yuan

– 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: 1,499 Yuan

iQOO U3x 5G specifications

– Screen: 6.58 inch IPS LCD, Full HD +, 401 ppi pixels, 90 Hz refresh rate

-Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC

-RAM: 4/6 / 8GB

– Storage Space: 64 / 128GB

-Operating System: Android 11 based iQOO 1.0

-Front Camera: 8 megapixels

– Rear Camera: 13 megapixels + 2 megapixels + LED flash

– Battery: 5,000 mAh battery + 18W fast charging