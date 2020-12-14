iQOO U3 Announced With Fairly Good Features

iQOO announced its new smartphone “U3” at an event in China. The iQOO U3, which appears to be a mid-segment device, has an affordable price despite its impressive features.

IQOO, one of the sub-brands of Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo, announced its new mid-segment phone “U3” with impressive features. The phone, which attracts attention with its screen refresh rate and other features, can be the first choice of many consumers with its reasonable price. So what does iQOO’s new 5G-powered phone promise consumers?

The iQOO U3 has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display that offers Full HD + resolution. This screen, which has a pixel density of 401 ppi, offers consumers a smooth visual experience thanks to its HDR10 and 90 Hz refresh rate.

iQOO U3 offers a high screen to body ratio with its slim bezel design

iQOO’s new smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U processor. Supported by 6 GB / 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, the phone’s storage space is UFS 2.2 and 128 GB. While the battery of the phone, which comes with the Android 10 based iQOO UI 1.5 interface, is 5,000 mAh, users charge this phone via the USB Type-C port with 18 watt fast charging support. It should also be noted that this smartphone has liquid cooling technology.

When we look at the camera features of the U3, we see hardware that is likely to satisfy users. In this context, the phone, which has a 48 MP main camera, also comes with a 2 MP macro camera.

iQOO U3 features

Display: 6.58 inch, IPS LCD, FHD + resolution

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 800U

RAM: 6 GB or 8 GB (LPDDR4x)

Storage: 128 GB (UFS 2.2)

Front Camera: Not Disclosed

Rear Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP

Operating System: iQOO UI 1.5 (Android 10)

Battery: 5,000 mAh (18 watt fast charging)

Dimensions: 164.15mm x 75.35mm x 8.4mm

Weight: 185.5 grams

According to statements made by iQOO officials, the company’s new smartphone can now be pre-ordered by Chinese consumers. The price of the phone, which will officially go on sale on December 17, was announced as follows:

6 GB RAM version $ 229

8 GB RAM version $ 259



