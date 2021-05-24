IQOO Neo5 Lite With Snapdragon 870 Processor Released!

iQOO Neo5 Lite, a smart phone for every budget released. Technical specifications and sales price of iQOO Neo5 Lite have been announced.

Introduced by iQOO in March, the Neo5 model is now available with a more affordable and limited version in terms of technical features. The smart phone suitable for every budget was released with the designation iQOO Neo5 Lite.

iQOO Neo5 Lite features

The iQOO phone, which offers 6.57-inch Full HD + screen quality, came up with an LCD panel with 144 Hz refresh rate. The standard Neo5 featured an AMOLED panel and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The new affordable alternative of the series met with consumers with its side-mounted fingerprint reader and stylish design.

The standard Neo5 model was announced with a battery capacity of 4400 mAh with 66W fast charging support. The iQOO Neo5 Lite is designed with 44W fast charging support with a 4,500 mAh battery. According to these data, the device provides a charge from zero to 70 percent in just 30 minutes.

iQOO Neo5 Lite device with triple rear camera setup comes with 48 Megapixel main camera; It is paired with a 13 Megapixel ultra-wide and 2 Megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 16 Megapixel selfie camera.

The iQOO Neo5 Lite gets its power from the Snapdragon 870 (7 nm) chipset. This processor offers an eight-core CPU with one Cortex-A77 3.2 GHz, three Cortex-A77 2.4 GHz and four Cortex-A55 1.8 GHz. In addition, powerful devices that have previously preferred this processor include models such as Poco F3, Redmi K40, Oppo Reno6 Pro +, Vivo X60 Pro, Xiaomi X60 and Black Shark 4.

Running with the Android 11 operating system right out of the box, iQOO Neo5 Lite is supported by the OriginOS 1.0 user interface. Other highlights of the device include stereo speakers, Multi-Turbo 5.0, 11-layer liquid-cooled heat distribution system, NFC and 5G support. Offering 8 and 12 GB of RAM, the phone has 128 and 256 GB internal storage options.

Display: 6.57 inch / 1080 x 2408 pixels / LCD / 144 Hz / HDR10 +

Processor: Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm)

RAM: 8 GB / 12 GB

Storage: 128 GB / 256 GB

Rear camera: 48 Megapixel wide angle – 13 Megapixel ultra wide angle – 2 Megapixel depth sensor

Front camera: 16 MP wide angle

Battery: 4,400 mAh – 44W fast charging

iQOO Neo5 Lite specs price

The iQOO Neo5 Lite, which comes in two different color options, black and white, came with three memory configurations. The prices of the device are as follows:

8GB + 128GB: 2,299 CNY

8GB + 256GB: 2,499 CNY

12GB + 256GB: 2,699 CNY

iQOO Neo5 Lite will be released first in China. However, it remains unclear when the device will be available globally.